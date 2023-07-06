Hyderabad: Hello! New GHMC boss, fix sewage problem soon!

Hyderabad: The lack of a well-functioning sewage system in the swanky Jubilee Hills area has been causing significant challenge for the residents. The overflow of sewage has been causing inconvenience and posing an additional challenge for both commuters and the inhabitants of Srinagar Colony in the Jubilee Hills division.



According to the residents, the recent rainfall has resulted in the potholed road being covered with sand, and the overflow of sewage water has become a nightmare for the residents. They are compelled to endure the unpleasant odour emitted by the sewage water that has flooded the area. The residents have been encountering numerous issues and are seeking an explanation from the authorities regarding the delay in resolving the problem of sewage overflow. The residents urge the newly appointed GHMC Commissioner to address the issue on an urgent basis.

“The colony frequently witnesses sewage overflowing, particularly in areas close to busy roads. Many commuters pass through the colony enrouteto Ameerpet and Jubilee Hills. Residents had complained to the GHMC several times but still they chose to blink. Even State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy resides in the area and must navigate through the overflowing drainage water. Still, no measures have been undertaken to address and resolve the issue,” said Venkatesh, a resident near the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Srinagar Colony.

Sewage overflow in Srinagar Colony, particularly near the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, is not new. Situation worsens during monsoon.

Dirty water overflows making the life of devotees and commuters miserable. Further, pedestrians are facing difficulties due to the lack of a designated walking space on the road. According to residents, the entire stretch has become a daily challenge for them to navigate and deal with.

Vishal Kumar, a resident of Padmaja Enclave in the colony, expressed concern about the dangers posed to commuters due to rainwater, overflowing drains, and loose sand spread on the road.

He emphasized that residents feel helpless in the face of these issues. Whenever it rains, dirty water overflows from the sewerage lines and remains stagnant for days. Vishal insisted on the urgent need for a permanent solution to this problem.

Residents also attributed the stagnant sewage as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to an increase in their population. With sewage water accumulating in front of houses, traveling through the area has become increasingly difficult.

Prashant, another resident, revealed that multiple complaints were lodged with both the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), but the officials have shown little concern and engaged in a blame game. Residents are demanding an immediate resolution to the issue.