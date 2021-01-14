Hyderabad: Help at hand for vendors

Hyderabad: To support the street vendors and mainly help them grow their business on E-commerce platforms, several schemes have been launched to support them with the schemes like PM SVANidhi as to create a supportive environment to the street vendors and also helps build the credit profile of the street vendors to facilitate formal credit for their future needs.



In the city limits, the GHMC has also started campaign under the initiative 'Main Bhi Digital' which started on 4 January 2021. This helps the street vendors in sanction and disbursement of remaining loan amount. It also helps them to use technology in their daily transactions which makes the payment more simple and train them regarding digital transactions.

"Under GHMC, 1, 45,090 street vendors were surveyed in that to the 1, 34,384 street vendors ID cards were issued for the Main BhI Digital and formed the town vending committee with 30 members for this campaign," informed an official.

The bank wise trainings for the campaign were also started in all the ULBs (Urban Local Bodies) from January 4 will run till January 22. Municipal commissioners of all the ULB's are instructed to coordinate with the bank officials and organize bank wise camps and ensure the sanction of loans and on boarding of digital transactions. The officials were working as per the schedule and helping the recognized street vendors in giving the training and the officials were coordinating with them, added the official.