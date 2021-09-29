Hyderabad: High Court stays e-auction of Puppalaguda lands

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar on Tuesday stayed the e-auction of Puppalaguda lands in Survey Number 301. Earlier, the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) had issued a notification stating that it would conduct the e-auction of the said lands on Tuesday.

The bench stayed the e-auction on the ground that the petitioner, Narayandas Nawalmal Rizvani, had a Sanad dated May 10, 1956 in his favour, executed by the Regional Commissioner, Refuge, Relief and Rehabilitation, Bombay representing his Excellency The President of India conveying the title deed of this property, and the said land being an evacuee land was allotted to the petitioner on August 1, 1955.

The ACJ, during the course of adjudication, observed, "Prima facie, we find force in the contention of the petitioner... it is not permissible for the Telangana government to auction the lands in the Survey No. 301, which does not belong to it, and this land has been allotted by the competent authority to the displaced persons viz., in favour of the petitioner and later a Sanad was also issued in his favour."

Further, the bench directed the Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary, Telangana, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, TSIIC, Principal Secretary, Refuge, Relief and Rehabilitation, Principal Secretary, Revenue, CCLA and the District Collector, Rangareddy to file their counter affidavits.

The matter was adjourned to November 23, for further hearing.