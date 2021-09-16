Hyderabad: HMDA allots plots to 17 ORR victims

Nanakramguda: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday allotted plots to the families of those affected by the construction of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project.

Of the 27 victims belonging to Srinagar village in Rangareddy district, 17 were allotted plots by lottery. The HMDA officials handed over allotment letters to the affected families who are into farming. Speaking at the meeting, the managing director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited and project director of ORR Santosh BM said, "ORR has become fully accessible to the public today due to the large number of farmers giving their lands."

He thanked all the farmers who gave land for the ORR. He also assured that he will address the problems of ORR-affected farmers. The farmers appreciated the efforts of the HMDA officials, HMDA Estate Officer B Gangadhar, Special Officer, B Aparna, Tahsildar M Bikshapati were present on the occasion.