Hyderabad: HMDA continues demolition spree

Hyderabad: As part of its drive against illegal structures, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) along with the District Task Force demolished four illegal structures on Thursday in Bandlaguda and Ghatkesar municipalities. The officials are taking action against unauthorised structures, buildings that were constructed without official permission either from the local municipalities or from the HMDA.

The HMDA officials and District Task Force personnel jointly took action against four illegal buildings that includes demolition of ground floor plus two floors of 800 sq and a building built on ground plus six floors of 1,050 square yards of land. Other two buildings were also raised as the owners constructed the structure without any official permission.

So far, the HMDA along with District Task Force personnel have taken action against 162 illegal structures.