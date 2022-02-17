Hyderabad: HMRL plants saplings on occasion of KCR's birthday

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officers planted over 10,000 saplings at several metro stations, metro depots at Miyapur and Uppal and in the central medians below the viaduct in the Metro Rail corridors on Thursday.

Participating in the plantation programme in the parking area of Rasoolpura Metro Rail station, NVS Reddy, HMRL MD stated that in tune with the Chief Minister's vision to increase the green cover in the city and the State, HMRL has been undertaking mass plantation programmes in the metro areas every year in a big way.

Saplings like Spathodea, Mahagani, Bauhenia, Millingtonia and other flowering trees and ornamental shrubs have been planted.