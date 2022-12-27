Hyderabad: HMWSSB bags two National awards

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) won two national award under the competitions organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) at the national level in various categories like corporate website, best documentary filmmaking and many more.

In this, HMWSSB won the first prize in the best communication campaign and came third in the public awareness category.

Indian Oil Corporation, National Nuclear Data Center, Mangalore Refinery, Nuclear Power Corporation, Hyderabad Metro Rail, Bharat Petroleum and other prominent companies participated in various competitions.

This year HMWSSB has already won two awards for its services in the civil relations department and two more awards have been added to its account. All these awards were given for the awareness programs conducted on prevention of water wastage, reduce, reuse and re-cycle, said a senior officer.