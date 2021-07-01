Hyderabad: HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore holds review meeting on monsoon action plan

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director M

Dana Kishore held a review meeting on Wednesday, on monsoon planning, free drinking water scheme of 20,000 litres, revenue hike. He ordered officers to be vigilant as the monsoon season is on.

Kishore asked officials and staff working at the field level to be vigilant and monitor water supply, take measures to tackle contamination, and precautionary measures to prevent sewage overflows.

"They should again check whether safety grills have been installed for manholes in water-flowing areas identified in the City."

He reiterated the need to put up warning boards at manholes in low-lying areas. "Similarly, if manholes are found to be damaged or manholes are found without lids, they should be restored immediately, and suggested that the waste coming from cleaning the sewerage pipelines should be removed from the site immediately.

Apart from that, he said, the emergency response team should be available 24 hours a day without any hassle to the public, and waterlogging points in city should be monitored on a regular basis.

The meeting was attended by HMWSSB ENC, Director of Operations-1, Ajmira Krishna, Director of Operations-2, M Swamy, Director of Revenue, VL Praveen Kumar, and others.