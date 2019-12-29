Hyderabad: HMWSSB union body elected unanimously

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) employees union members on Sunday unanimously elected BJP leader Raghunandhan Rao as the honorary president, Satish Kumar as president and Raghavendra Raju as general secretary.

Raghunandhan Rao assured workers for comfortable transfers as sudden transfers of was creating several difficulties in their personal life. He said he would fight for billing and metering contract to be given to Water Board employees as private contractors were making money by contracts. He opined that if the contract was given to Water Board employees then not only workers but also the department of HMWSSB would be benefitted.

He also assured of providing health card to the employees very soon. He demanded that the Board implement the old practice of distributing Rs 1,250 on HMWSSB Foundation Day instead of bringing in new idea like distributing watches to employees.

He slammed the union leaders for their dictatorial attitude towards employees and urged officials to act and react with respect. Among those present at the event were, Ravi Kanth, B Devender, Sravan Kumar, M Raju, Ramchander, Prem, Saikumar Goud, Jagan, Srinivas, Nagesh and others.