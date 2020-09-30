Hyderabad honour killing: Accused remanded to 6-day police custody

Hyderabad honour killing: Two suspects of Hyderabad honour killing case, Yughandar Reddy and Lakshma Reddy have been sent to six-day police custoday. The police will question the prime accused Lakshma Reddy who is suspected to have planned the murder of Hemanth.

It is learned that the police will reconstruct the crime scene from Chandanagar to the murder spot in Sangareddy with the two accused. The police have arrested 21 persons for their involvement in the murder of Hemanth and are trying to nab four others who have gone absconding.



Hemanth was throttled to death by his wife Avanthi's relatives at Kishtaigudem of Kondapur in Sangareddy district on September 24 night. Avanthi's father Lakshma Reddy, uncle Yughandar Reddy were the prime suspects in the case. Hemanth and Avanthi got married three months ago in a sub-registrar office in Quthbullapur against the wishes of Avanthi's parents.



On September 24, Avanthi's family visited their home and took the couple in a car. Avanthi who grew suspicious managed to got down from the vehicle and alerted her in-laws. While Hemanth was taken away by her family. The victim was later found dead in Sangareddy.



