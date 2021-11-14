Hyderabad: Hospital lift falls from 1st floor soon after inauguration

Shamshabad: The lift of a newly constructed hospital, Arkan Super Speciality Hospital, was collapsed from first floor to the ground floor during the inauguration ceremony in Shamshabad on Sunday.



Health Minister T Harish Rao, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Anjaiah Yadav and Prakash Goud were the chief guests at the hospital inauguration ceremony.

According to information, the hospital lift was collapsed due to overload while local leaders, journalists, staff and others tried to reach fourth floor from first floor of the hospital. The incident occurred in the absence of lift operator and there were more than 16 members in the lift.

The hospital management said the lift collapsed due to heavy load and people were escaped with minor injuries. The incident occurred as soon as the Minister, MP and MLAs left after the inauguration.