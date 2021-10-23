Hyderabad: Hospital refuses to handover body

Hyderabad: The family members of a patient alleged that a private hospital in Secunderabad was troubling them by demanding hefty charges to hand over the patient's body.

According to the family members, Shivashankar Reddy (60) of Muddanur mandal of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, was admitted Sunshine Hospital on October 9, 2021, suffering from heart disease. He had undergone surgery on October 11 and was kept in observation due to his unconscious condition.

The patient's family members said that they had paid Rs 10 lakh and the doctors told them that the patient was undergoing dialysis and other treatments for the last 14 days. "But on Saturday the hospital authorities informed us that the patient was dead. They told us to take the body after paying Rs 35 lakh," said the patient's son Kiran Kumar. After discussing with local police, the hospital authorities had agreed to hand over the body, he added.

Speaking on the issues, Sunshine Hospitals vice-president Naga Kumar said that the kin of the patient were aware of the complications and agreed to pay the charges pertaining to the operation, claiming that the patient had Rs 20 lakh insurance, which was rejected eventually. Alleging that they had levelled baseless allegations against the hospital to skip the payment, he said despite their allegations, we have handed over the body.