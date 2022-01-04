Hyderabad: How many IPCs are in force in TS, BJP MLAs ask DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MLAs asked State Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and police commissioners of Hyderabad and Karimnagar whether there were different yardsticks of justice and different Indian Penal Codes (IPCs) for different places and different people?

Addressing a joint media conference here on Monday, BJP MLAs, M Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender, accused the police of adopting double standards and acting in a biased manner.

Raghunandan Rao said, "I can come out of my house. Similarly, Eatala Rajender can come out of his house. But BJP MLA Raja Singh was prevented from coming out of his house and put under preventive and house arrest." "Is there one IPC in force in Goshamahal, quite another in Medchal and a different one in Narsinghi?" he asked, further seeking to know from the DGP whether it was the IPC being implemented or IPC of Pragati Bhavan and IPC of the farmhouse was in force?

Reiterating his party would continue its fight against GO 317 until the State government amends Para 28 of the said GO detrimental to the interests of employees and teachers, he appealed to the leaders of some employees associations not to pledge the interests of lakhs of employees and teachers.

Eatala Rajender and Raghunandan Rao said the Chief Minister should realise enforcing the Mamatha Benerjee Model of West Bengal would not be tolerated by the people of Telangana.

Cautioning the TRS chief to recollect the consequences of Sakala Janula Samme, led by the employees, teachers and civil society organisations, Eatala said, "At least now, CM KCR should resolve the issue arose out of GO 317."