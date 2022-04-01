Hyderabad: Huge rush for Kalyana Laxmi, Shadi Mubarak schemes benefits

Rajendranagar: Unlike other government schemes, the Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes are attracting more number of applications from the public especially in Rajendranagar where the quantum of applications are higher than any other area mandal of the constituency.

According to officials' statistics, a total number of 3,071 applications have been received since April 2021 of which 2,866 are at different states of approval. Only 360 pleas are pending with the MRO for approval while 111 pleas are verified by the MRO but pending with the Rajendranagar MLA.

Statistics shows that out of total 3,071 applications received under both the schemes, the revenue authorities so far rejected 203 pleas while two were turned down by the MLA that calculated into a total 205 rejections this year. However, a total number of 836 applications so far were approved by the MLA which are kept pending for sanctioning.

Elaborating about the pending applications, the Rajendranagar Mandal Revenue Officer S Chandrasekhar Goud said, "Presently we have only 360 applications pending with us out of 3,071 pleas we received since April 2021. However, due to various reasons a total number of 205 applications were rejected while 836 files were approved by the MLA and were pending at the government for approval."

"We are trying to clear the pending files under both the schemes in April," said the official adding that "though submission of applications under both the schemes in Mandal Revenue office is a continue process, we are trying to dispose them off on a priority basis with whatever staff we have in our hand. Most probably the pending files will be cleared by April."