Hyderabad: Hunar Mahotsav a big draw, wows city craft connoisseurs

Hyderabad : With Ugadi and Ramzan just a few days away, the ongoing Hunar Mahotsav at Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad, is attracting visitors with its exquisite array of rare artifacts. From Kashmiri suits to Bhagalpuri silk sarees, and from Rajasthani wooden furniture to lip-smacking Indian dishes, everything is available in this single platform.

This expo, organised by Hunar Mahotsav in association with Gandhi Smriti Darshan Samiti (GSDS), New Delhi, serves as a vibrant showcase of India's rich heritage of crafts, cuisine, and culture. Commencing on March 28 and concluding on April 8, its primary objective is to provide artisans with direct market exposure, enabling them to sell their products directly to customers without any intermediary involvement.

The expo features participation from over 200 artisans and craftsmen hailing from more than 25 States/Union Territories, including Telangana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Especially, one artisan has travelled from Bangladesh to showcase Dhakai Jamdani, a renowned textile representing the rich history and heritage of Bangladesh.

In addition to the diverse artisanal offerings, visitors can explore the rare handmade indigenous products made of clay, wood, iron, brass, marble, glass, and others. Among the highlights are the exquisite Rajasthani wooden furniture pieces, distinguished by their intricate architectural engravings. For food enthusiasts, the venue features stalls offering traditional cuisine from various regions of the country.

Muslim Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, showcases his handcrafted brass metalware at his stall. “We offer a wide variety of brass metalware, all crafted by hand. This is my second visit to the city of pearls.”

Rohit, who has a stall of ittars, shares, “We provide a diverse range of customisedittars at affordable prices. We aim to offer quality products to our customers.”

Yang, hailing from Nagaland, has brought a unique glass bead necklace, which is a specialty of the region. “This jewellery is crafted using a variety of natural materials found in the hilly regions of Northeast India, resulting in vibrant and captivating colours.”

Johny, hailing from Bangladesh, stated, “This is my first time in Hyderabad. Previously, I had set up a stall featuring Dhakai Jamdani sarees at similar Hunar Harts in Delhi and Lucknow.”