Hyderabad: Husband Murders Wife Over Affair Suspicion in Kukatpally

Highlights

A shocking incident in Kukatpally where a husband, Abdul Raheem, killed his wife, Sameena Begum, over suspicions of an affair

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a husband killed his wife at Kukatpally.

Wife Sameena Begum (28) was murdered by her husband, Abdul Raheem (36) over suspecting Sameena of having an illegal affair with another man.

The couple, along with their children, lived in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. The couple argued during the day, and in a fit of rage, Abdul Raheem attacked Sameena with a stone, hitting her on the head repeatedly, causing her death.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving the information and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered against Abdul Raheem, who is currently under investigation.

