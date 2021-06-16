Hyderabad: I am not in race for TPCC chief's post says MLA D Sridhar Babu

Saifabad: Former minister and Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said he was not in the race for the post of TPCC president. Babu made it clear that he would abide by the decision of AICC on the issue.

Speaking at the Assembly Media Point, he said the State government was trying to sell away 30,000 acres of public land. He demanded it to withdraw its GO. 13 to sell the lands.

Babu recalled that party president Sonia Gandhi had given separate Telangana for protecting government lands and not to sell them. He pointed out that the State had a debt of Rs.4 lakh crore.

Referring to Finance Minister T. Harish Rao's statement that the predecessor government had sold lands, he made it clear that the then Chief Minister of undivided AP was told not sell lands. "It is the government's responsibility to protect its lands in districts".

He alleged that the State government was trying to sell lands to non-Telangana people. "The Congress governments distributed thousands of acres to the poor people during their rule".

Commenting on the government's welfare programmes implemented during the last seven years, Babu alleged that most of them were 'anti-people'.