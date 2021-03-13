Hyderabad: I was jailed because of Asaduddin Owaisi, alleges Nowhera Shaik

Hyderabad: The founder and CEO of Heera Group and National president of the All India Mahila Empowerment Party, Nowhera Shaik blames Asaduddin Owaisi the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party (AIMIM) for being behind bars.

Speaking in her first press conference after being released on bail she said that the Hyderabad Member of Parliament and his associates were behind the conspiracy against her. The CEO alleged that she was behind bars for not bowing and not fulfilling the demands of the local political mafia.

Expressing shock on the complaints filed by Owaisi she said, "Did not know that Owaisi can do this to a woman not only himself filed the complaint but also provoked his followers to file complaints against me." As many as 29 complaints in various states including Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh were filed by Owaisi's followers, she asserted.

Saying that the MIM followers damaged her image she said that the AIMIM party men spread false propaganda against her and called her business scam, even after paying her investors till arrest. Moreover, she said that her properties situated in AIMIM constituencies were encroached and tall structures were raised even after the property was in ED's notice while other properties in various parts of the city are safe.

Delivering good news to her investors Nowhera Shaik promised that the repayment process will start soon as the data to be released within a week after intervention of the Supreme Court. Non-complainant and investors had trust on Heera Group will be paid on priority basis while the complainants can come through the court. She also assured that her business will be reopening within a month.

Nowhera Shaik was jailed for 2.5 year in connection with cheating her investors. She was arrested in Delhi in October 2018 and shifted to jail after legal procedure. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court recently and announced repayment to her investors on court orders.