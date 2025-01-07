Hyderabad ideal for chip manufacturing: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is offering a conducive ecosystem for the semiconductor (chip manufacturing) and allied industries, stated Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

During a meeting with representatives of the PTW Group’s Asia division on Monday, the Minister highlighted the city’s strategic advantages for establishing semiconductor-related operations.

“Hyderabad boasts a skilled talent pool essential for semiconductor manufacturing. There is no shortage of expertise here,” the Minister remarked. He welcomed the company to submit concrete proposals, reiterating the State’s commitment to supporting their venture. He also emphasised the government’s focus on creating a semiconductor cluster in Hyderabad to attract more investments in this critical sector.

“The Telangana government’s proactive policies, skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure make Hyderabad a natural choice for global semiconductor firms, reaffirming the city’s position as a hub for cutting-edge industries,” the Minister said,