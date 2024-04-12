Hyderabad: If Cong returns to power, there will be communal riots in country says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Union minister & BJP State president Kishan Reddy on Thursday asserted that curfews and communal riots will start again in the country if the Congress party returns to power in the country. He also said if the United India Alliance comes to power, prime minister will change within three months. He reminded that the Congress party was the care of address of corruption.

On Thursday, Kishan Reddy took out a jeep yatra in Musheerabad assembly segment of Secunderabad parliamentary constituency. Speaking on the occasion, he said. "It has not been even four months since the Congress party came to power in Telangana, blackmailing started and Rahul Gandhi has been collecting taxes by threatening realtors, builders and contractors. Crores of rupees are being sent to Delhi. If The Congress comes, they said there will be a change. Is this the change?" Kishan Reddy asked.



He said the entire country believes that the it needs a stable government and an effective leadership, which is possible only with PM Narendra Modi. He said the BJP would once again win power at the Centre and added that their party was going to win a majority of the MP seats in Telangana. He reminded that the MP elections were not Telangana elections or Hyderabad elections, but All India elections.



"All of you have to vote for the country in this election. We have to vote for our future. You have to vote for righteousness and honesty. We have to vote for the defence of the country. Votes should not be cast against bomb blasts and communal riots. You have to vote for peace. We have to vote for development in the country. We have to vote for a stable government and effective leadership. Modi has shown solutions to many problems in our country. Some 13 crore toilets have been constructed to protect the self-respect of the girl child.

“Earlier, Pakistan's ISI terrorists used to come to Hyderabad and carry out bomb blasts and cross over to the country. Ak-47 rifles were fired upon. Innocent people and children were killed in the bomb blasts in Lumbini Park, Gokul Chat and Dilshuk Nagar. After Modi's arrival, he cracked down on terrorism. In the last ten years, there have been no curfews and no bomb blasts. The ISI has been destroyed. Atrocities on girl children have stopped. Pakistan's tail was cut off and that country's cord was broken. There is no food to eat in that country. Our Narendra Modi has isolated Pakistan and brought it to a point where it can beg. Modi needs to win once again for the sake of peace," Reddy said.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved lives by providing free vaccines to 140 crore people during the covid-19 crisis. "Even now, Modi is giving free rice. Cooking on a firewood stove is equivalent to drinking 400 beedis. That's why Modi distributed LPG gas cylinders to every household. After Modi's arrival, he opened bank accounts for all the poor free of cost and without any surety. Modi has given a guarantee to all the people of the country. He came from a poor family which sold tea. It is our responsibility to make him win once again. These are not general elections, but Delhi elections,” he added.

