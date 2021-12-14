Hyderabad: IIL donates new oxygen plant to TIMS

Hyderabad: As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) Sambhav Foundation on Monday donated a PSA Oxygen Generation Plant to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Gachibowli for service to patients in need of oxygen support.

This oxygen plant works on the principle of Pressure Swing Absorption and enables efficient distribution of oxygen for needy patients. The plant is capable of supplying oxygen to 70 patients at a time. The cost of the plant is Rs. 1 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vimala Thomas, Director, TIMS, had thanked IIL for this timely support. Dr Vimala Thomas had mentioned that with this installation, TIMS is significantly equipped to treat the patients in need of oxygen support, specifically those suffering from Covid-related complications.

Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL, Dr Priyabrata Pattnaik, Deputy Managing Director, IIL and others were present on the occasion.