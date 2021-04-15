Hyderabad: 'Illegal parking', a never-ending problem in Tolichowki

Tolichowki: Commuters find it difficult to use the stretch of Tolichowki circle, under the flyover which is the only route for traffic coming from residential areas, including Golconda, Seven Tombs Road, MD Lines and Hakeempet, to reach Rethibowli and Mehdipatnam or towards Gachibowli on other end. There are two bus-stops under the Tolichowki flyover.

Passenger buses passes through this stretch, but most often buses get stuck en route, as the road has been occupied by hawkers. Though under the flyover a separate section for shops has been allotted for street vendors, but till now, none has been able to set up business at the structures constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).



Reshma Begum, who daily travels from Gulshan Colony, Seven Tombs Road to Mallepally, said, "I had to take an auto from Seven Tombs Road to reach the bus-stand under the Tolichowki flyover is so uncomfortable and difficult to wait for bus, as commuters cannot even stand at bus-stop and because the entire stretch is taken over by street vendors. During peak hours the road witnesses heavy traffic congestion."

Not just commuters, even pedestrians find it problematic as vendors have encroached upon footpaths. On the other hand, the sub-road, a major part of the road, is encroached by hotels as a large number of vehicles are parked there. "Also, when there is no auto stand, under the flyover, a large number of autos park on the road, waiting for customers causing difficulty to pedestrians and commuters," said Prashanth Reddy, who works in the temple under the flyover.

A pedestrian, Mohammed Iqbal, told The Hans India: "it is illegal to park vehicles on the road, but these hotels and restaurants are not bothered to ask their customers not to park vehicles on the road, as it causes difficulties to both pedestrians and motorists.

A traffic policeman has been deployed to manage the traffic jam, but still, the problem remains". "Until unless the GHMC, along with the Police department, removes these public property encroachers, and takes strict action against hotels, which are allowing their customers to park vehicles in the illegal parking area, this issue cannot be resolved," said Syed Zubair, resident of Hakimpet.

Recently, in an order to provide easy and safe traffic to the common man, the Town Planning department of GHMC had removed all encroachments of shop-owners, as they had occupied the road for parking or for keeping their products. But, again, they have reconstructed a platform on the public road, so that they again utilise the space in front of their shops as parking.