Hyderabad: IMD Issues Weather Forecast

The Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers during the evening or night.

Otherwise, residents can expect mostly a cloudy sky today.

The showers are likely to be accompanied by gusty wins,w which could reach up to 30-40 kmph.

Morning and late-night hours may see mist or hazy conditions, making visibility low in some areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is expected around 31°C, while the minimum may drop to 22°C. Surface winds are likely to blow from the west and southwest at speeds of 4–8 kmph.

Observed Data (till morning):