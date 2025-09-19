  • Menu
Hyderabad: IMD Issues Weather Forecast

IMD Hyderabad forecasts cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, gusty winds up to 40 kmph, and temperatures between 22–31°C.

The Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers during the evening or night.

Otherwise, residents can expect mostly a cloudy sky today.

The showers are likely to be accompanied by gusty wins,w which could reach up to 30-40 kmph.

Morning and late-night hours may see mist or hazy conditions, making visibility low in some areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is expected around 31°C, while the minimum may drop to 22°C. Surface winds are likely to blow from the west and southwest at speeds of 4–8 kmph.

Observed Data (till morning):

  • Maximum Temperature: 32.1°C
  • Minimum Temperature: 21.8°C
  • Humidity: 86%
  • Rainfall: 25.5 mm
