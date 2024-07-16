Hyderabad: IMD sounds 5-day yellow alert for city

Hyderabad: After the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall yellow alert for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood areas for next five days.

According to the IMD, with the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected across various districts in Telangana. IMD advised people to take necessary precautions and stay updated with weather alerts. IMD warned that the Hyderabad district is likely to receive rainfall or thundershowers until Thursday.

The department has issued a yellow alert for the city only for one day. For the entire State, the yellow alert issued by IMD continues until July 19. So far, Hyderabad has received 182 mm of rainfall so far in the current southwest monsoon against the normal rainfall of 170.2 mm, a seven percent deviation.

“A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, extending up to 7.6 km above sea level, and tilting southwestwards with height. This development is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds to various districts of Telangana” posted T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman on X.

Following rains, the GHMC deployed as many as 228 static teams, 154 monsoon emergency teams and 168 dewatering pump sets have been set up to remove water from 140 stagnation points. Moreover, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were deployed to clear water stagnation and attend to emergencies. The GHMC control room was made available for assistance, with citizens advised to dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for any rain-related issues.

Meanwhile, Hussain Sagar Lake's water level at 7.25 pm on Monday was recorded at +513.43 metres, and its Full Tank Level (FTL) of +513.41 metres and Maximum Water Level (MWL) of +514.75 metres. Authorities are closely monitoring the lake to manage any potential overflow and ensure the safety of nearby areas.

As a result, officials have advised residents of low-lying areas to remain vigilant about the rains.

In response, authorities have lifted the gates of Hussain Sagar reservoir to release excess water downstream GHMC officials have assessed the situation and are prepared to take necessary action if the water level continues to rise. They have alerted residents of Kavadiguda and other flood-prone areas to be cautious in the next 24 hours. Residents must stay informed and follow safety instructions to ensure their well-being during this period of heavy rainfall and flooding.