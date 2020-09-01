Hyderabad: In a U-turn, Utsav Samithi of Khairatabad Ganesh to take out Shobha Yatra today

Hyderabad: Going back on its promise of immersing the Dhanwantri Maha Ganapati idol at the pandal itself, the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi would be taking up immersion procession of Maha Ganapati in the form of Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Ananta Chaturdashi on Tuesday.

The Samithi members had earlier decided to immerse the Maha Ganapati's clay idol in pandal itself but they changed their decision after devotees wanted them to follow the customs and take up procession as per tradition. The journey of Maha Ganapati to Tank Bund would start at 10.30 am and reach crane number 4 on Tank Bund passing through Telephone Bhavan, Telugu Talli Flyover, NTR Marg and reach the immersion point.

The Samithi members have asked people not to come to the immersion programme. The Samithi members had also urged the police officials to support the immersion procession and added that they would use private security if they cannot provide them the necessary security arrangements.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has cancelled this year's mass immersion programme in wake of the Corona pandemic. However, many pandal organisers have been taking out processions with limited gatherings. There will be no welcome stages in the city this year and neither the police have allowed philanthropist organisations to distribute prasadams to devotees.