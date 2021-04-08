Hyderabad: Indira Park–VST 4-lane corridor works sped up

Domalguda: After almost a year-long wait, construction works of a four-lane elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST goes on a fast-track mode. The major flyover under construction not only ensures traffic-free drive for motorists, but also helps people to skip four to five traffic junctions to reach lower Tank bund from Nallakunta.



The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to complete the construction in next two years. The 2.62 Kilometer four-lane flyover is being constructed from Ramakrishna Matt to Bus Bhavan with an estimated budget of 426 Crores.

Speaking about the status of the project, G Gopi, Projects Officer, GHMC said, "We have started the works from January after all the approvals were finalised including the traffic diversions. Pillar markings and foundations have started; we are trying our best to complete the work before the deadline." The project contract is given to a private agency named Venkatrao Infra Projects Limited, he added.

The officials claim that once the project is thrown open for the public, the elevated corridor would reduce the time duration for at least 3 minutes to 5 minutes. The flyover skips major traffic junctions like NTR Garden junction, Ashok Nagar junction, RTC crossroads, Bhaglingampally to reach Nallakunta from Lower Tank Bund.

Moreover, this flyover will act as a link road to Fever Hospital road. This project was taken up to reduce the major bottlenecks and to skip three to four signals, which otherwise makes it cumbersome for motorists going towards Vidyanagar and Ramnagar from Telugutalli flyover, a distance of almost 4 to 5 kms.







