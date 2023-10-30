Live
Hyderabad: ‘Insect World’ inaugurated at Nehru zoo
As a part of zoo education and awareness extension, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) R M Dobriyal inaugurated a newly built Insect World on the premises of a butterfly garden and a renovated Wildlife Hospital Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.
According to the zoo authorities, the newly built insect world consists of over 1,200 specimens of insects and their literature. The renovated Wildlife Hospital is fully equipped with new instruments required for surgeries and advanced model machines for the blood test and ECG set.
Lokesh Jayaswal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, VSNV Prasad, Director Zoo Parks, Dr Sunil S Hiremath, Curator, A Nagamani, Deputy Curator, Dr MA Hakeem, Deputy Director, Veterinary and others were present.