Hyderabad: Integrated Biological Control Laboratory inaugurated

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the Integrated Biological Control Laboratory on Monday at National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM) here.

After inaugurating the lab, the Union Minister emphasized that the use of biocontrol for pests is necessary to overcome the adverse effects of excessive pesticide use in different crops as well as to reduce the cost of cultivation and to increase farmer’s income. He underlined the need that the technologies developed in the laboratory should be taken to the farmers who have least access to information so that they can be convinced about the benefits of these technologies. He emphasized that there should not be any pesticide residue in organically produced agricultural commodities which are being exported to foreign market to keep up with the brand image of the Country. He congratulated all the staff and officials of NIPHM on the new Integrated Biocontrol Laboratory building and expressed hope that they will rededicate themselves for the cause of taking the technology to the farmers.

On the occasion, Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Secretary Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Raghunandan Rao, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Government of Telangana, Dr Pramod Kumar Meharda, IAS, Additional Secretary, DA&FW, Dr Sagar Hanuman Singh, Director General, NIPHM, senior officers from Central and State Governments, ICAR institutes, trainee officers and students were present.

The new Integrated Bio Control Laboratory (BC Lab) is a state of art laboratory in NIPHM, have facilities for giving hands on experience on production methodologies for Biopesticides, Biocontrol agents like predators and parasitoids, Entomopathogenic fungi, Bio fertilizers, NPV,Pheromone and Botanicals. The use of bio-control agents, bio-pesticides, and bio-fertilizers will help in reducing the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, consequently reduce the adverse effects on the environment and human health and contribute to improved Soil and Plant Health. The BC Lab will also have an Insect Museum, weed museum, exhibition hall, Natural Farming Cell etc. to showcase the specimens of agriculturally important insects and weeds in the best preserved or live forms.