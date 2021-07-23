Hyderabad: Inter-State drug transporter nabbed

Saroornagar: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police, along with the Saroornagar and Malkajgiri zone police, on Thursday intercepted a transport vehicle and seized 320 kg ganja worth Rs. 40 lakh. The accused was identified as Metri Raj Kumar of Bidar. The second accused, also of Bidar, Ranga Lal, is absconding.

According to the police, Raj, driver of the vehicle, used to deliver fruits from one State to another. He regularly visited the Kothapet fruit market to pick up fruits and deliver them to other States. On July 18, he visited the market to deliver pomegranates to Rajamahendravaram. After he picked up the delivery, he was approached by Lal, who informed him that once the delivery was done, he has to transport Ganja from Gokavaram (East Godavari district) to Bidar. Lal offered him a huge commission if he agreed to perform the task. Raj agreed.

After delivering pomegranates in Rajamahendravaram, he stayed in a lodge overnight. He was taken to a forest area by Lal, where the ganja was loaded in his vehicle. It was hidden under the banana crates to avoid any suspicion. Lal informed Raj to leave and reach Bidar, with a promise to give the commission there, said the police.

However, movements of Raj were tipped off to the SOT. They laid a trap and nabbed him when his vehicle was Saroornagar. He was booked under Section 20 (II) (B) of NDPS Act and sent to judicial custody.