Hyderabad International Airport Will Soon Get a New Tunnel Runway

As per the latest sources of information, Hyderabad Rajiv gandhi international airport will get a new tunnel soon. The main objective behind the move is to lessen the traffic and increase the passenger handling capacity to 3.4 crores.

The new tunnel will be built below the runway, and this new move will save time for the passengers, food caterers, and vehicles and save the fuel consumption of the vehicles passing by. The length of the present tunnel is 264 metres, and 368-metre of ramps. The walls inside the tunnel are built with fire-resistant technology, CCTV coverage, and stormwater drainage.

The new tunnel will save at least 2 to 3 minutes for the passengers travelling this way. Moreover, it ensures safe passenger movement, safe operations etc. Build by GMR; the tunnel expansion is one of its kind in the history of Indian Airports.