Hyderabad: International Plastic Bag-Free Day celebrated

Hyderabad: The International Plastic Bag-Free Day was celebrated at a webinar at R G Kedia College on July 3 under the auspices of the Marwadi Siksha Samithi, with Prof. K Purshottam Reddy, eminent environmentalist and former head, Department Political Science, Osmania University, as the chief guest.

Cloth bags were released and distributed to create awareness about the environmental impact of plastic bags. The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Dr. R Lakshmi, Principal (In-charge), MBA Department.

In his address, Prof. Reddy threw light on the World Environment Day, Earth Summit, formation of Pollution Control Board, Bhopal tragedy, ushering in of the Environmental Protection Act, 1986, depletion of the ozone layer, loss of biodiversity, climate change, desertification, global warming, ecosystem and sustainable development goals.

Dr. BV Subba Rao, expert on environment, who was the guest of honor, stressed the importance of water resources conservation, groundwater management and urban lake ecosystems and related issues. He strongly advocated a ban on plastic usage.

SB Kabra, joint secretary of the samithi and vice-president, All-India Tax Practitioners' Association and Prof. DVG Krishna, director of the samithi, spoke. Surendra Luniya, honorary secretary of the samithi welcomed. Dr. R Lakshmi, principal (in-charge), MBA department proposed a vote of thanks.