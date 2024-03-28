Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddler held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force Central Zone team nabbed an inter-state drug peddler on Wednesday. The police recovered five kgs of ganja worth Rs 1.25 lakh.

The arrested person, Jitendra Nahak (27), works as a food delivery agent in the city and is a native of Odisha. The police reported that eight months ago, Jitendra made contact with a friend via Facebook and subsequently relocated to Hyderabad. He secured a membership as a Swiggy food delivery agent in Madhapur and has been residing with friends in Kothaguda since then.

According to the police, Jitender learned from a friend in his hometown that certain individuals were purchasing Ganja from Bhanjanagaram village in Odisha, which is located 60 kms away, and then selling it to customers in need, resulting in substantial profits.

To earn easy money, Jitendra devised a scheme to acquire ganja from Odisha at a lower cost and sell it at higher prices to customers in need in Hyderabad. He bought five kgs of ganja from a local agent in Odisha for Rs 20,000.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Jitendra near Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday while he was in the process of selling the ganja. The accused, along with the seized contraband, was handed over to the Gopalpuram police for further investigation.