Hyderabad: Interstate fraudster dupes firm of Rs 4.43 crore

Hyderabad: The Detective Department (DD) of Central Crime Station (CCS) arrested a man from Tamil Nadu, who was absconding after cheating a city-based diagnostic center to the tune of Rs 4.43 crore.

On December 11, 2019, Daniel Solomon, a partner at Arpitha Diagnostics situated in Habsiguda, Secunderabad filed a complaint after his firm was cheated by the accused Raman Ramesh Babu.

When Solomon's fellow partner, Dr Arpitha approached Astler Medics, whose business manager was Raman, for a supply of MRI equipment worth Rs 4.43 crore, he had agreed to supply the mentioned equipment.The firm had paid the full amount through the Bank of Maharashtra, but the accused failed to supply the equipment and had been absconding since the FIR was filed against him.

Further enquiries revealed that he was also involved in a similar cheating case of Rs.10 lakhs from a Tamil Nadu's resident BalaMurugan for the supply of an X-ray machine.

On credible information and inputs on his movements in Tamil Nadu, a special team with the assistance of local police in Chennai tracked and arrested him on February 20 and brought him to Hyderabad.He was produced before the Court in Hyderabad and was sent to judicial custody.