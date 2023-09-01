Hyderabad: IPR Awareness Program at Osmania University organised

Hyderabad: For the benefit of inventors, faculty members and researchers, IPR Cell of the Osmania University organised a one-day IPR Awareness Programme organized one-day IPR Awareness programme on Thursday at the University College of Science, OU on Thursday.

The event was sponsored Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST).Prof G B Reddy, Senior Professor of Law and Nodal Officer, IPR Cell, OU emphasised the importance of IPR and the need for patenting prior to publishingin academics.

Prof. D. Karuna Sagar, Dean, Faculty of Science, OU stressed the need to demystify IPR and signified its importance for government initiatives like Make in India and Startup India. Dr. Radhika Vangala, Project Scientist, TSCOST has given an introduction to different forms of IP with live examples and showcased the initiatives of TSCOST in encouraging patent culture in universities.