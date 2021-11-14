Hyderabad: Irrigation Day marks Vidyasagar Rao's birth anniversary

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday conducted Irrigation Day to mark the jayanthi of irrigation expert, writer and former MLC R Vidyasagar Rao. At a programme at Visweswaraiah Bhavan here, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy paid rich tributes to the departed leader and recalled Rao's services for the Statehood of Telangana.



Niranjan Reddy said Vidyasagar Rao was an exponential engineer, who worked in the Central Water Commission (CWC). "His services as an engineer are remarkable and the entire nation applauded that". He lauded Rao's services in close association with TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao. "Both KCR and Rao and Prof Jayashankar, the ideologue of Telangana statehood, worked hard", he observed.

His services helped the State to build new irrigation projects and complete the old Ones, he said and added that they are following his ideals for the State's all-round development and welfare of farmers and the poor.

The KCR government has been implementing several ideas of Rao and completed the Kaleshwaram project and others, he noted. The government is for completion of the projects, the Minister stated, adding that the agriculture sector sees a golden harvest and offers benefits to farmers.