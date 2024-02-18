Hyderabad: ISB celebrates Graduation Day

Hyderabad: Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech asked the passing out students at the ISB graduation ceremony to “remember three key lessons: embrace entrepreneurship, champion innovation, and embody true leadership.”

Dr. Krishna Ella was the chief guest for the graduation ceremony organised at the Hyderabad campus of ISB.

Addressing the graduation ceremony here on Sunday, he asked them to go beyond textbooks and find wisdom in the courage to follow their passions, particularly in India’s dynamic startup landscape. He further emphasised prioritising societal impact over financial gains and being leaders who inspire positive transformation.

“As you enter the next phase, recall the companionship, support, and guidance received at this institution. India’s growth is fuelled by individuals like you. May your journey be marked by courage, noble aspirations, and a lasting impact,” he wished the students.

On Sunday, the Indian School of Business(ISB) celebrated the graduation of its PGPMAX Class of 2023; PGPpro Class of 2023; PGP MFAB Class of 2022 and AMPBA Class of 2022 (Winter) and Class of 2023 (Summer). A total of 611 students graduated.

Congratulating the graduating class, Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, said, “Our institution, committed to creating global leaders, has also emphasised building societal impact and contributing to nation-building.”

Emphasising the significance of staying connected with the school, he added, “Your contributions are vital in ensuring ISB fulfils its tremendous potential.”

Students from Post Graduate Programme In Management For Working Professionals (PGPpro Class of 2023- Hyderabad; Delhi; Mumbai and Bengaluru cohorts)- 224; Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX Class of 2023)- 89; Post Graduate Programme in Management for Family Business (PGP MFAB Class of 2022)- 123 and Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA) Class of 2022 (Winter)-87 and Class of 2023 (Summer)- 88 graduated today from ISB.

The School also celebrated the accomplishments of its students and gave away awards to students who excelled in academics, and extra-curricular activities, and those who had demonstrated exemplary leadership skills throughout the programme. Awards were also given to the best faculty and academic associates. The graduation ceremony ended with the formal hat toss by the jubilant graduating students in the presence of their family members and friends.