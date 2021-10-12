Hyderabad: Islamic art & calligraphy exhibition concludes

Hyderabad: The Islamic Contemporary Art and Calligraphy Exhibition at Anwar-Ul-Uloom group of Institutions in Mallepally concluded on Monday. Mahboob Alam Khan, the group chairman, and Vedakumar Manikonda, chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy, attended as guests.

Khan appreciated consistent efforts of renowned calligraphy artist Mohammed Rafiuddin for organising the exhibition, on the occasion of Aalami Urdu conference, for people to understand and inculcate its knowledge.

Vedakumar laid stress on the importance of calligraphy, especially in Iran, which is more than 1,300 years old. "It is a combination of script and art." Rafiuddin explained intricacies of calligraphy.

Sarwat Ali, coordinator, State Department of Culture, Moula Riyaz Naqshbandi, chairman, Khadim-Ul-Quran Foundation, Dr Md. Imam Tahseen, President, Urdu Scholars' Association of India, Mirza Sardar Baig and T Chidambaran, educationists, scholars and students visited the exhibition.