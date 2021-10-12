  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Islamic art & calligraphy exhibition concludes

Islamic art & calligraphy exhibition concludes
x

Islamic art & calligraphy exhibition concludes

Highlights

The Islamic Contemporary Art and Calligraphy Exhibition at Anwar-Ul-Uloom group of Institutions in Mallepally concluded on Monday

Hyderabad: The Islamic Contemporary Art and Calligraphy Exhibition at Anwar-Ul-Uloom group of Institutions in Mallepally concluded on Monday. Mahboob Alam Khan, the group chairman, and Vedakumar Manikonda, chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy, attended as guests.

Khan appreciated consistent efforts of renowned calligraphy artist Mohammed Rafiuddin for organising the exhibition, on the occasion of Aalami Urdu conference, for people to understand and inculcate its knowledge.

Vedakumar laid stress on the importance of calligraphy, especially in Iran, which is more than 1,300 years old. "It is a combination of script and art." Rafiuddin explained intricacies of calligraphy.

Sarwat Ali, coordinator, State Department of Culture, Moula Riyaz Naqshbandi, chairman, Khadim-Ul-Quran Foundation, Dr Md. Imam Tahseen, President, Urdu Scholars' Association of India, Mirza Sardar Baig and T Chidambaran, educationists, scholars and students visited the exhibition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X