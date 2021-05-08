Hyderabad: It's not easy but not difficult either says Covid champion Zameer Uddin

King Koti: "Itna asaan nahi tha magar mushkil bhi nahi tha (It was not so easy but was not much difficult) to fight against corona virus. All that I did was not to lose hope.

I got this feeling after I saw that there were many more elderly people with underlying health conditions who were bravely fighting Covid-19 and that proved to be an eye-opener and morale booster," says Urdu teacher Zameer Uddin.

The 73-year-old Zameer from Old City said he was in King Koti hospital for 15 days and was put in ICU. There were both young and old people who were said to be in serious condition and those who had diabetes, heart problems and lung diseases.

Zameer said he too had diabetes and was going through mental disturbance and was feeling depressed by seeing the patients in ICU and their suffering. But then realisation dawned on him that fear or depression will not help him.

He should study the situation in the ICU, what kind of stress people face, what kind of mindset patients have in the ICU so that he can guide others once he is cured. He said when he got the thought that he could be a teacher once cured, he felt that his confidence levels had gone up and after 15 days he came out of the hospital happily.

He said one should learn to handle difficult situations with courage. Don't let feelings like depression come anywhere near you. Never think you will not survive.

He also expressed satisfaction over the way the health workers and doctors took care of the patients risking their own life. One should salute their efforts.

People should understand that pressure on hospitals can be reduced if they follow precautions like using masks and sanitise their hands and maintain social distancing.

The only way to contain Covid-19 is to stop its surge and the only way is to follow health precautions and take vaccine, said Zameer, who now teaches Covid lessons.