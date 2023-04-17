Hyderabad: It's of politically unemployed; BRS says of BJP march

Hyderabad : Alleging that the unemployed march taken up by the BJP leaders in Warangal was a march of politically unemployed leaders, the BRS on Sunday asked the Saffron party leaders to march in Delhi, as unemployed in Telangana were preparing for the competitive exams.

Addressing a press conference here at BRSLP office, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and leader K Vasudeva Reddy said the BJP leaders neither had the right to speak on unemployment nor to take up the march.

They suggested to the BJP leaders take up a march in Delhi for the Modi government failing to fulfil its promise of providing two crore jobs per year.

Lashing out at the BJP chief, Vinay Bhaskar said the paper leak heroes doing unemployed march was ridiculous. "There were no unemployed people in the march; there were only workers on street as the unemployed people are preparing for exams with facilities provided by the government," he asserted, adding 1.32 lakh government jobs have been filled by the KCR government.

The BRS leader alleged that the BJP wants to create chaos in Telangana which has been peaceful.

He dared the saffron party leaders to come for an open debate on development at the 125-foot tall Ambedkar statue. "The BJP is dividing people on the basis of religion and caste; the party would thwart these conspiracies, Vinay Bhaskar stated.

Srinivas Reddy said existing jobs in the Modi government were disappearing; there were no new jobs. He dared the BJP leaders to release a white paper on filling of vacancies in the Central institutions.

"We have already announced the white paper on Telangana jobs. The Centre should come up with such RRB, SSC board jobs," said Reddy.

The BRS leaders mocked at the BJP family rule jibe at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and released a list of BJP leaders whose children were in politics; some of them even becoming ministers.