Hyderabad: It’s raining funds for South Telangana State

Hyderabad : Government funds are pouring in four South Telangana districts. In a bid to consolidate people’s support further in the upcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is giving special focus on Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts’ development and releasing funds liberally .

The government has already allocated special funds to Khammam and Nalgonda. The CM is ready to announce some big sops for the other two old districts at the inauguration of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Scheme on September 16. On Friday Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao announced sanction of Rs 100 crore for Khammam district to take up a slew of development programmes.

Transport Minister P Ajay received orders from KTR at Pragati Bhavan.

The Khammam minister released Rs 100 crore to Khammam through the Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation immediately for taking up development projects. KCR has been giving importance to old Khammam in view of fast paced political developments taking place in the district after some senior leaders, like Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and TummalaNageswar Rao left the BRS party. Required funds were released to the district recently; some more were sanctioned on the request of the minister on Friday morning.

KCR also considered the MLAs’ plea for more funds to the old Nalgonda district recently. He released them to complete pending development works at a fast pace. During his recent visit to Suryapet district he announced allocation of funds to local bodies and municipality.

The CM is likely to announce major sops to old Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts during the inauguration of PRLS. Leaders said he reviewed development of the two districts with ministers and legislators concerned recently and prepared a development document to announce some more schemes. KCR is eying to retain all seats won by BRS in 2018 in the ensuing assembly polls. Enough development in the farm sector took place after completing the pending and new irrigation schemes.

Now village and urban development and other civic amenities will be given importance to address the grievances of the local people brought to the notice of authorities recently.