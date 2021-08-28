Hyderabad: Jagga Reddy allocates 10 days to party affairs

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy has written letters to top party leaders, mentioning his regular work for development of the party.

He wrote letters to AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, AICC secretaries Bose Raju and Srinivasan and TPCC working president (organisation) Mahesh Kumar Goud.

In his letters, Reddy narrated his regular work in the constituency and in Sangareddy district. He said he was allocating 20 days in a month to his constituency and the remaining 10 days tor party affairs in the district and the State. Reddy stated that of the ten days he would set aside four days to tour Khammam, Bhongir, Warangal and Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituencies to hold meetings with local leaders.

The MLA said he would hold public meetings in two municipalities of his constituency for six days, adding he would identify public problems and work towards solving them.