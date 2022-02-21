Hyderabad: Jagga Reddy puts off decision to quit party for 15 days

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy said on Sunday that he had postponed his decision to resign from the party by 15 days.

Speaking at Assembly media point, he targeted TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, alleging that he was not able to realise the root cause of problems being faced by him.

"Revanth is not trying to find out the main reasons behind his problems". Stating that the party leaders have been convincing him since the last two days, Jagga Reddy said that false publicity was being resorted to against by some party leaders.

He hoped that his problems would be solved only after meeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Stating that party senior leaders were trying to get the appointment of Sonia, he said he would soon go to Delhi and meet representatives of the high command.