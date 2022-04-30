Hyderabad: 'Jai Sriram' slogans irk minister

Hyderabad: State Roads and Building minister V Prashant Reddy faced embarrassment at the official ceremony for foundation stone-laying of national highway projects attended by Union Minister of Roads Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here on Friday. The BJP activists created uproar when Reddy started his speech. They chanted 'Jai Sriram' slogans and obstructed him from continuing.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy who was present intervened and appealed to the activists not to raise slogans. Perhaps, it is the first time that such an incident occurred in the State at an official event in the recent past.

Irked, Prashant Reddy said it was unfortunate that the BJP activists have been invited to the official programme attended by three Union ministers. "The BJP corporators mobilised the activists to the programme to create nuisance," He said that Telangana did not receive windfall gains from the Centre for building of the highway project, as claimed by the Union ministers.