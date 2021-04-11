Hyderabad: Jain Sangh turns hotel into quarantine facility

Koti: In view of the surge of Covid-19 cases in the State, Sri Jain Seva Sangh, a non-profit organisation, has come forward, on humanitarian grounds, for providing a quarantine facility for isolating Covid-19 patients at a 'reasonable' price.

On Sunday, Sri Jain Seva Sangh, a city-based organisation, with the approval from the Health department, has converted a hotel, Tourist Palace, at Bank Street, Koti, into a 'Jain Home Quarantine Centre' with an aim to provide a health and staying facility to people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to The Hans India, the president of the Sangh, Ashok Barmecha, said, "last year we provided the facility for the people who were returning from other countries and different States. Now that the Covid-19 cases have started increasing in City, after observing that if one person from a family is getting infected, the virus is easily spreading to other members of the family, once again the organisation felt that there is a need for the quarantine centre."

The NGO is providing medical facilities – a doctor, general physician, a team of nurses – to monitor patients 24/7 with medicines. Apart from this, it is aiming to arrange best immunity booster diet to them, like dry fruits and two varieties of fruits twice a day. High tea and a snack kit is also being given to the isolated persons.

"As Covid-19 patients need to maintain a good diet to boost their immunity, and to control their infection, the cost of Kadha tea (milk added with turmeric and almonds), two varieties of breakfast, high tea with snacks, lunch and dinner has been kept at reasonable Rs. 1,555. Jain Seva Sangh is doing it as part of community service," said chief convener Ramesh Sanklecha.

The service includes general facilities like an air-conditioned room with an attached bathroom, television along with Internet connection. Moreover, if a patient faces any difficulty for breathing an oxygen cylinder will also be provided.

Further, Amit Minoth,the general secretary, told the Hans India that if any patient faces a serious health problem emergency service has been kept available from Mahavir Hospital. He said such patients would be treated by Dr S K Abdullah and his team.

Several other NGOs in Nampally have started the facility of quarantine centre in City. Needy people can directly come to the centre with their identity proof and test report. The centre has been set up for 60 days. People who tested positive can be in the quarantine centre until they get a negative report. Staying for five days has been made mandatory.











