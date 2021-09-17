Hyderabad: 'Jammi Chettu' to be made available in temples

Hyderabad: The rarely available 'Jammi Chettu' (spunge tree) is to be made available across all places, mainly in temples, in the State.

'Jammi' tree carries a lot of religious and historical significance in the lives of Telangana people who believe it will bring good omen. It also has medicinal and therapeutic properties.

The TRS MP and Green India Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar has come out with the idea of " Vooriko Jammi Chettu- Gudi, Gudi Ko Jammi Chettu" programme.

The poster of the programme has been released by Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and State government Adviser KV Ramanachari in the presence of Santosh here.

Ramanachari said the government already decided to announce 'Jammi Chettu' as State tree soon after the formation of Telangana, as it carried a great significance from the Vedic days.