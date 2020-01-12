Hyderabad: JBS-MGBS metro route gets safety clearance certificate

JBS-MGBS route on Corridor II of Hyderabad metro rail has been issued a safety clearance certificate by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

HMRL managing director NVS Reddy, Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety JK Garg, senior engineers and other officials inspected the route and issued the certificate. All the safety tests pertaining to viaduct, track, signaling, telecom, lifts, escalators, control room and several others were inspected by the Garg.

The safety clearance certificate will pave the way for the introduction of passenger services between JBS and MGBS. As the stretch has been issued the clearance, the government will decide the date of inauguration, said NVS Reddy.