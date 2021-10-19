Hyderabad: Jewellery show gets underway

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF 2021), the B2B jewellery trade show of South India, inaugurated its 13th edition on Monday and will last for three days till October 20, at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Novotel, Hyderabad.

The jewellery exhibition is being held in association with the Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA), Telangana Bullion Gems and Jewellery Federation and India Bullion and Jewellers' Association (IBJA). The show has witnessed participation from Indian cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, New Delhi, Thrissur, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat and Bangalore.

The fair was inaugurated in the presence of chief guests, Abhilasha Bisht, Additional Director General of Police, Telangana; along with Varghese Jos Alukkas, CMD, Joyalukkas Jewellery and Nirupa Bhatt, Executive Coach and Strategic Adviser, Leadership Circle Practitioner and Gem and Jewellery Industry expert; Mahendra Tayal, president, Hitech City Jewellers Manufacturers Association; Mukesh Agarwal, Convener, Hitech City Jewellers Manufacturers Association and Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets in India and Pallavi Mehra- Group Director, Informa Markets in India.

Organised by Informa Markets in India, over the years, the Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair has been a great platform for both buyers and sellers to connect, exchange ideas, discover upcoming trends and generate business opportunities. For the buyers it's a one-stop shop solution to witness, experience and place orders of their choice from an exclusive artisan's collection.

The fair witnessed over 500 traditional, modern and innovative leading designer brands from across the country have showcased over 50,000 of their finest jewellery and artisanal collections. The exhibitors comprised jewellery brands, fine finished jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, loose stones and pearls manufacturers, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders, packaging and display, hall markers, assayers and representatives from trade and government bodies. "These exhibitions are very important as they tend to connect the retailers to manufacturers from across the country and help create a platform to showcase unique designs. Building trust among the buyers should be the main aim for sellers and that's what these exhibitions should strive for," said Abhilasha Bisht.

Yogesh Mudras said, "HJF 13th edition is representing world class manufactures & Wholesalers who are showcasing the latest trends in this glittering sector. Over the last 13 years, HJF has been a gateway to the Indian jewellery market, with a special focus on south India's repertoire, and an excellent platform for generating business opportunities."