Hyderabad: Job Security Policy for RTC staff unveiled

Somajiguda : Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar released the Job Security Policy Document at Transport Bhavan in the presence of Managing Director of TSRTC Sunil Sharma, EDs, other officials and employees at Bus Bhavan here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed happiness over minimising punishments for small mistakes done by employees. He said the mistakes could be sorted out at depot manager level.

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister K T Rama Rao for making this happen. He lauded Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director Sunil Sharma for taking crucial decisions in the hour of crisis like strike period and COVID-19.

He requested the employees to increase the revenue so that the corporation can sustain on its own.

Sunil Sharma thanked Ajay for his efforts in releasing Job Security Policy Document. ED (O&A) E Yadagiri welcomed the gathering. Thomas Reddy stressed on the importance of welfare of the corporation employees.

Transport Commissioner M R M Rao, TSRTC executive directors A Purushotham, C Vinod Kumar, E Yadagiri, V Venkateshwarlu, Financial Advisor S Ramesh, ED (H&K) Sri PV Munishekar, heads of departments and other officers participated following the Covid-19 precautionary measures.