Hyderabad: Job seekers Arrested Protesting for Jobs at State Secretariat

Many young people without jobs and students tried to block the government building to ask for a job calendar. The police caught some of them on Friday.

With the slogan “Hello Unemployed, Chalo Secretariat” the unemployed youch alleged that the Congress government did not keep its promise to give jobs to young people.

They want the government to show notification filling 200,000 government jobs promised in one year. But only 11,000 jobs were given out of 50,000 promised.

They said the government is late in giving job news and is taking credit for jobs started by the old BRS government.

They also said there are problems and delays in hiring, especially for Group-I jobs and jobs in the Electricity department.

Before the protest, police caught some youth leaders to stop trouble.

BRS leader KTR said the arrests are wrong and the government is stopping peaceful protests. He said Congress gave less than 10,000 new job news in 19 months, and most jobs were approved by the old BRS government.

KTR said if the government does not keep its promise, BRS will start a big protest with students and jobless youth.