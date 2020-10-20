SYKES opens 3rd Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad city, plans to hire 450 

Hyderabad Jobs: Global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader SYKES India on Monday opened its third Centre of Excellence (CoE) here that will open 450 new positions by the end of this year.

The US-headquartered company said it can now accommodate its rapidly growing workforce in India, which will now grow to more than 1,500 employees in the country. SYKES has been in operation in the country since 2006 and the new site is its third in Hyderabad and fifth in the country.

"As we step into the next phase of SYKES' growth, we are focused on continuously scaling to address the needs of our business partners around the world. India, and Hyderabad in particular, is an important centre for us," said Dishant Bhojwani, Country Head, SYKES India.

The company has a rich list of global clients in banking, communication, technology, telecom, retail and small and medium businesses (SMBs). "We are committed to invest and create world-class employment opportunities for the country's top talents while helping our client partners optimize the lifetime value of their customer relationships," Bhojwani said.